CM Gupta lauds traders for deciding to stop import of apples from Turkiye

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for a complete boycott of nations that support terrorism in India while praising Azadpur Mandi traders for deciding to stop importing apples from Turkiye.

The move by the traders came in the wake of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India’s recent strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the recent military conflict with India.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of her visit to Azadpur Mandi, the chief minister thanked the traders for boycotting Turkish apples.

“It is absolutely right. If any nation is involved against India, the people of this country will boycott them completely.

“I thank these traders for boycotting the import. This is their patriotism,” she said. Gupta said India is united and there should be no trade, talks or relations with countries that are “masters of terrorism”.