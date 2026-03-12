CM Gupta interacts with residents during ‘Jan Sunwai’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday interacted directly with residents during a public grievance hearing at the Chief Minister’s Janseva Sadan, where she listened to complaints and directed officials to ensure their swift resolution.



The session, held under the ‘Jan Sunwai’ initiative, allowed citizens from across the capital to present their concerns before the Chief Minister and senior officials. Gupta emphasised that responsive governance depends on actively listening to the public and addressing their issues without delay.

“Listening to citizens and addressing their problems effectively is the true measure of good governance. This reflects Delhi’s new work culture, where the government is reaching out to the people at their doorstep,” she said.

Highlighting the role of technology in improving public services, the Chief Minister said the government has introduced a unified grievance platform through the ‘CM Jan Sunwai Portal’ and a dedicated mobile application. The platform allows citizens to file complaints related to various agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police and different departments of the Delhi government.

“People will no longer have to run from office to office or stand in long queues for their everyday issues. With technology, the distance between the government and the public has been significantly reduced,” Gupta said.

Gupta said complaints can be tracked online or via helpline 1902; over 7,000 centres now provide key e-District services.