CM Gupta inspects Yamuna, vows froth-free Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited the Yamuna riverbank at Kalindi Kunj (Madanpur Khadar) to review the ongoing cleaning and anti-froth measures ahead of Chhath Puja. This year, the River showed no signs of froth, a marked improvement from previous years.

During her visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the on-site laboratory report of the Yamuna’s water quality and expressed satisfaction with the progress. The mobile laboratory operates under the Delhi Jal Board’s Treatment Plant and Quality Control Wing.

Speaking to officials, Gupta said, “Some people are attempting to spread misleading information regarding the condition of the Yamuna, which must be avoided. This year, during the Chhath festival, no froth will be seen in the Yamuna, and devotees will be able to perform the rituals of this festival with full devotion.”

She noted that the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) level in the river water has reached 4.0 milligrams per liter, a level considered suitable for aquatic life. “There was a time when the oxygen level in the Yamuna had fallen below zero, making it impossible for any aquatic organism to survive. The improvement visible today has been made possible due to continuous desilting, revival of Sewage Treatment Plants, and tapping of drains across Delhi,” Gupta said. The Chief Minister further said that the phosphate level, the main cause of froth, is now just 0.2, well below the danger mark of 2. She added that the defoamers and chemicals used to prevent froth are “completely eco-friendly and certified.” Gupta recalled that this stretch of the river once witnessed froth as high as a meter, forcing devotees to stand amid foam during Chhath rituals. “Now, because of the arrangements made by our government, there is no froth or filth visible in the river,” she said.

Minister of Development and Tourism Kapil Mishra, who accompanied the Chief Minister, said, “Delhi’s culture and traditions are its true identity, and strengthening them is the top priority of the Government. In the coming days, Delhi will witness the observance of the Chhath Mahaparv with full devotion and grandeur.”