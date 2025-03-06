CM Gupta inspects Shalimar Bagh Village, interacts with locals

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted an inspection of various locations in Shalimar Bagh, assessing the condition of roads, sanitation, and drinking water facilities. Her visit covered areas such as Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, and Haiderpur Village Chowk, among others in Ward No. 55.

During the visit, Gupta interacted with local residents to understand their grievances firsthand and directed officials to address the pressing issues in the constituency. She expressed concern over the poor sewage system and the incomplete drainage network in the area.

“People here are upset due to the sewage, the drains are still not built, the work that had to be done in an industrial area is yet to be done. Small market complexes are also facing the same problem. Big market areas are facing issues like sanitation. The previous government used to just advertise people’s problems and pain, but I will try to solve these issues,” she stated.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to resolving civic problems in the constituency. “Along with the officials, I visited Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, Haiderpur Village Chowk, and other areas of Ward No. 55 under Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency to conduct a thorough assessment of the condition of drinking water, sanitation, and roads. During this, I talked to the local citizens about their

problems and, based on their feedback, directed the officials to ensure quick solutions to issues related to water, roads, and sanitation. Our aim is that all basic facilities reach every citizen of Delhi properly, and for this, we are continuously working,” she posted on X.

The visit comes amid a series of interactions conducted by CM Gupta to gather public opinion ahead of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025. On Wednesday, she held two separate discussions, one with women from various backgrounds and another with educationists and school principals from across Delhi. Speaking about the consultations, the Chief Minister emphasised that the upcoming budget would be centered around public needs and aspirations. “This budget will be the budget of the people of Delhi,” she told the media.

She highlighted key areas of concern raised during her session with women’s organizations, including security, education, and other essential matters affecting women. “Today, we had a discussion with women’s organisations regarding our Viksit Delhi Budget. Women from all sections of Delhi participated. Discussions were held on security, education, and essential issues concerning women. I want to assure people that we will meet their expectations,” she said.

With a series of inspections and public consultations underway, Gupta aims to ensure that the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025 is reflective of the needs of Delhi’s citizens while prioritising critical areas such as infrastructure, sanitation, and women’s welfare.