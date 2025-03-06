CM Gupta inspects Shalimar Bagh, directs officials to resolve civic issues promptly

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday raised concerns over several civic issues that she claimed had been left unresolved by the previous AAP government. During a visit to Shalimar Bagh, she pointed out problems related to water supply, road conditions, and tree cutting, stating that these matters had been pending for a long time and required urgent attention.

The Chief Minister said that areas she visited were experiencing severe water shortages, a problem that, according to her, had not been addressed by the previous administration. “There have been many issues, including water, roads, and tree cutting, that have been pending since the last government. The areas that I visited today are facing water-related issues,” she said. Gupta emphasised that resolving these challenges was a priority for her government.

Another major issue she highlighted was the growing number of stray dogs in the city. Acknowledging public concerns over stray dog incidents, she stressed the need for a balanced approach that ensures both public safety and animal welfare. “There is a problem of stray dogs across the city. We will have to take the opinion of experts and the law on this. We have to work to ensure that animal rights are protected and also help the public,” she stated.

Gupta also spoke about environmental concerns, particularly the issue of tree cutting, which has drawn criticism from both environmental activists and residents. While she did not elaborate on specific plans, she acknowledged that a review of policies regarding urban greenery and road expansion projects was necessary.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Shalimar Bagh was part of a broader effort to assess on-ground issues faced by residents. She assured that the government would engage with experts and legal advisors to find practical solutions for the city’s problems, particularly concerning stray animals and civic infrastructure.

The issue of stray dogs has been a contentious topic in Delhi, with frequent reports of dog attacks sparking debates on sterilisation programs, shelter homes, and feeding regulations. While animal rights groups advocate for humane solutions, some residents demand stricter measures to control the population of strays. Gupta’s remarks suggest that her administration will attempt to strike a balance between public safety and legal protections for animals.