CM Gupta inspects relief ops, tells families no need to panic

New Delhi: As the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark and floodwaters entered homes in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited flood-affected areas near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review the Yamuna’s rising water levels and ongoing relief operations. She interacted with families in relief camps, assuring them that the government is keeping a “round-the-clock vigil” and that there is “no need to panic.”

Addressing reporters after her inspection, Gupta said, “The situation is under control. The water from Hathnikund Barrage (released on Monday) is expected to reach Delhi this evening. Despite that, the outflow of water is in good condition.”

She added that her government had already made extensive preparations in anticipation of the water release. “We have made all arrangements for residents of low-lying areas at relief camps. Despite heavy rainfall and high water releases, the situation is under control. Till the time there is flooding, we will ensure no problems arise for people,” the Chief Minister said.

Gupta stressed that desilting of the Yamuna and city drains over the past six months had “already shown significant results.” All barrage gates along the Yamuna have been opened, ensuring the free flow of water downstream. “Water entering the Yamuna floodplains is natural, as it is the river’s designated course. There is no risk of flooding in outer areas,” she clarified.

She also instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of food, drinking water, medical aid, and safe accommodation at relief camps. “The safety, health, and well-being of residents in flood-hit regions remain the government’s top priority,” she said. Gupta said that,

based on current data, water levels were not expected to surpass past records. In 2023, the Yamuna had swelled to 208.66 metres. “This time, the Yamuna is not expected to swell that much,” she noted.

The CM also held telephonic conversations with her counterparts in five flood-affected states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. “The floods have caused widespread disruption to lives and property. Numerous families have been rendered homeless, while road and communication networks have been severely affected,” she said. Gupta assured the chief ministers of “every possible assistance,” adding that

Delhi stands firmly with them “in this difficult time.”

Divisional Commissioner Needaj Semwal, who briefed the CM during her visit, later informed that traffic restrictions had been issued for the Old Railway Bridge. “The water

level is expected to cross 206 metres by 5 pm. We have issued an advisory, but if the river breaches the 206 metres mark before 5 pm, traffic will be closed earlier. There is no need to panic. We have all arrangements in place,” he said.