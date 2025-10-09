CM Gupta inaugurates ‘Swadeshi Utsav 2025’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated Swadeshi Utsav 2025 at Kartavya Path, India Gate, a three-day festival celebrating the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and promoting self-reliance through Indian enterprise. Organised by the Delhi government’s Department of Industries and DSIIDC, the event brings together over 100 exhibitors, cultural performances, food stalls, and MSME discussions to highlight India’s growing domestic potential.

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta urged every citizen to “awaken the ‘industrial soldier’ within,” describing Swadeshi as India’s most powerful tool for economic independence. “Swadeshi is India’s greatest weapon for self-reliance. It won us freedom and continues to not only meet domestic needs but is now creating global brands,” she said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Swadeshi movement was not merely symbolic but a “transformational economic vision” that strengthens the nation from within. “These campaigns are not limited to diyas or handicrafts, their purpose is to give Indian brands global recognition across every sector,” she noted. “The time has come for us to take pride not in foreign labels but in our own creations. Let us wear, use, and celebrate Indian products, and say with pride, ‘This is my Indian brand.”

Highlighting India’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “When the world came to a standstill, India not only met its own needs but extended help to other nations, setting a remarkable example of self-reliance and solidarity.”

Reaffirming Delhi’s commitment to local entrepreneurship, CM Gupta announced that the government will promote district-level industries on the lines of the One District One Product model. “Buying Swadeshi products this Diwali is not just an act of economic

support, it is an expression of patriotism,” she said. “To adopt Swadeshi is to serve the nation in its truest sense. Let Delhi be illuminated by the light of Swadeshi.”

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was also present, lauded the city’s growing enthusiasm for Swadeshi products. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, Delhi is turning ‘Vocal for Local’ into a mass movement. People are now asking shopkeepers, ‘Is it Swadeshi?’” he said. “By choosing Swadeshi, citizens are not only supporting India’s economy but reinforcing the spirit of self-reliance.”

The Swadeshi Utsav 2025 will continue till October 11, featuring MSME exhibitors, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and cultural showcases celebrating India’s rich heritage.