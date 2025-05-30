CM Gupta inaugurates Delhi’s first medical genetics ward at LNJP Hosp

New Delhi: In a major boost to Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated three new medical units at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, including the Capital’s first Medical Genetics Ward. With this addition, the treatment and research of genetic disorders will now be possible at a government-run facility in Delhi.

The newly launched units include a Medical Genetics Ward, a Lactation Management Unit, and a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) Lab, marking a step forward in addressing both advanced and essential healthcare needs under one roof.

Speaking at the event, Gupta emphasised the significance of the newly inaugurated genetics ward, calling it the first of its kind in Delhi and only the fourth in India. “Many parents are forced to watch their children suffer due to lack of access to proper diagnosis

and treatment for genetic conditions. This facility changes that,” she said.

The chief minister added that the facility houses advanced diagnostic tools and technology capable of detecting and studying genetic diseases from just a single drop of blood. “What makes this ward extraordinary is not only its potential for treatment but also its focus on long-term research,” she added, underlining its dual role in both patient care and scientific innovation.

Also unveiled was the Lactation Management Unit, which aims to support the nutritional needs of premature infants. “Many mothers of premature babies are not in a condition to nurse. This unit will collect milk donated by lactating mothers and ensure it reaches the newborns who need it most,” Gupta said. She stressed that breast milk is critical for an infant’s development and that the new facility would help bridge the gap for babies born in vulnerable conditions.

The NAT lab, meanwhile, will help in more accurate and quicker detection of infectious diseases, enhancing diagnostic capabilities at the hospital.

Gupta also took the opportunity to critique the previous government, accusing it of negligence in developing the city’s medical infrastructure. “Despite boasting about healthcare, the reality was far behind the WHO standard of two hospital beds per 1,000 people. Delhi had just 0.42 beds per 1,000. Even with private hospitals included, the figure barely reaches 1.5,” she said. Drawing attention to the COVID-19 crisis, she recalled how inadequate medical resources, including hospital beds and oxygen supply, had led to preventable tragedies. “We cannot afford to let history repeat itself,” she concluded, calling the new units a small but essential part of a broader strategy to upgrade Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem.

With these inaugurations, LNJP Hospital takes a significant step toward becoming a more comprehensive and inclusive healthcare institution.