CM Gupta inaugurates Delhi Metro Museum, stresses clean air role

New Delhi: Calling the Delhi Metro a cornerstone of clean and sustainable urban mobility, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Delhi Metro Museum at the Supreme Court Metro Station, underscoring its crucial role in reducing pollution and dependence on private vehicles in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Metro has fundamentally reshaped Delhi’s transport culture. “The Metro has relieved people from dependence on private vehicles and has become extremely important for pollution control,” she said, adding that public transport in the city has become significantly cleaner because of the expanding Metro network. Congratulating the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), she recalled that when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee approved the Metro project, “very few people believed that a metro system in India would achieve such widespread success.”

Cabinet Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar and senior officials were present at the inauguration. The museum traces the 30-year journey of the Delhi Metro, which the Chief Minister described as “India’s most advanced urban transport system” and a key contributor to a healthier environment and modernised public transport.

Recalling Vajpayee’s vision, Gupta said that Delhi today boasts an approximately 400-km-long Metro network with 289 stations, catering to 3.5–3.7 million passengers daily. “This achievement has made travel and daily life significantly easier for the people of Delhi,” she said. Emphasising its environmental impact, she reiterated that the Metro has played a decisive role in cutting vehicular emissions by taking private vehicles off the roads.

Appealing to citizens, the Chief Minister urged greater use of public transport. “The Delhi Metro model is a major asset in building a clean, green and self-reliant Delhi,” she said, adding that the museum would inspire future generations in urban transport, engineering and innovation. She noted that the Metro has guided Delhi towards becoming a “future-ready city.”

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the importance of the Metro is felt most “when one needs to reach a destination quickly,” calling it a proud symbol of modern infrastructure in New India and a milestone in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

Spread across 12,000 square feet, the museum features over 50 interactive panels, simulators, TBM models, a mock tunnel, an OCC model, quiz

zones and selfie points. Open from December 19, it will operate Tuesday to Sunday with a Rs 10 entry fee.