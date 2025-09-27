CM Gupta inaugurates 100-TPD biogas plant

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a 100-tonnes-per-day (TPD) Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant and an integrated CBG-CNG fuel station at Ghogha Dairy, calling it a milestone in rural Delhi’s transformation. The plant, set up by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) at a cost of around Rs 30 crore, will process 100 tonnes of waste daily and produce nearly 4 tonnes of biogas.

Hailing the project as a “new history being written in the villages of rural Delhi,” Gupta said future generations will witness “a garbage-free Delhi.” She contrasted the new government’s achievements with the previous regime, remarking, “The previous Chief Minister only knew how to make promises, we know how to work. Otherwise, this inauguration would not have happened nor would you people have come here.”

The Chief Minister highlighted her government’s focus on rural development: “Projects worth Rs.1,000 crore have been initiated for the development of villages. There is no shortage of funds for the development of rural Delhi.” She also urged IGL to expand the model: “I request officials to install such plants in each of the 70 assembly constituencies.”

Gupta linked the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of service-oriented governance. “According to Prime Minister Modi ji, power is not a means of enjoyment but a means of service and dedication. For this, we must work day and night,” she said.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood underlined the environmental and economic benefits of the facility, “Imagine that when 100 tonnes of waste is disposed of here every day, there will be no garbage in any dumping grounds in the area. Your garbage will power your vehicle.” He added that Delhi will not be modelled after European cities plagued with waterlogging but as “a Delhi of the kind-hearted, where we will remove garbage and provide clean gas and clean electricity.”

North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia described the project as futuristic, “I had only heard of stories about putting garbage on one side

and extracting gas from the other, but today I saw it for the first time in person.” MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar confirmed more plants are planned in Ghazipur and Okhla.