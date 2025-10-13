CM Gupta hails rising women participation at half marathon

New Delhi: The national capital came alive with energy and enthusiasm on Sunday morning as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Vedanta Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, calling it a celebration of fitness, discipline, and community spirit. Thousands of runners, including youth, women, professional athletes, and fitness enthusiasts, participated in the event that has grown to become one of Delhi’s premier fitness gatherings.

Addressing the crowd before the flag-off, Chief Minister Gupta said, “Fitness and sports have now become an integral part of the lifestyle of Delhiites.” She lauded the city’s residents for embracing physical activity and adopting a health-conscious mindset.

The Chief Minister expressed particular joy at the increasing number of women participants, terming it a reflection of changing societal attitudes. “This year, there has been a remarkable increase in women’s participation, which is a positive indication of growing awareness and the movement towards equal opportunities in society,” she said, waving to the participants from the stage and encouraging them as they set off on their runs.

Gupta described the morning atmosphere as “full of energy and enthusiasm,” saying it filled her with pride to see Delhi’s youth leading from the front. “Events like this not only promote fitness but also inculcate qualities such as determination, discipline, team spirit, and leadership among our young people,” she noted.

The Chief Minister also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide fitness initiative, saying, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Fitness Movement is giving a new direction to public awareness about health and fitness across the country.” She added that the Delhi government is committed to promoting the spirit of wellness through its own initiatives. “With the resolve of ‘Healthy Delhi, Strong Delhi,’ our government is continuously working to provide every citizen of the capital with a life full of health, energy, and confidence,” she said.

The Vedanta Half Marathon, which drew participants from across the country, has become more than a sporting event, it serves as a symbol of unity, resilience, and collective enthusiasm for fitness.

The event also saw the presence of Delhi government Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, senior officials, sportspersons, and several dignitaries.

At the conclusion of the programme, Chief Minister Gupta felicitated the top performers by presenting them with medals and certificates. Extending her congratulations, she said, “Every runner here is a winner. Your energy and dedication inspire Delhi to stay fit and move forward with confidence.”

The marathon concluded with an atmosphere of celebration, underscoring the capital’s growing culture of health, vitality, and togetherness.