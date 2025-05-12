CM Gupta hails mothers & doctors as life’s pillars

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday paid glowing tribute to mothers and doctors, calling them the two irreplaceable pillars of life, as she addressed over 400 women at a special Mother’s Day celebration in the city.

In her keynote address, the chief minister highlighted the dual role mothers play, not only nurturing families but also holding society together through resilience, discipline, and values. “The real battleground isn’t just at the borders,” Gupta remarked. “There is another ongoing struggle, within our homes and communities, against harmful habits, negative mindsets, and lifestyle-related issues. That too, we must win.”

Gupta’s speech struck a balance between emotional appeal and a call to action, urging women to take care of themselves while continuing to support their families. She expressed concern over the rising trend of obesity, especially among women, and said it was time to place personal health at the centre of family well-being.

“During COVID, it became clear, unless we care for ourselves, we cannot care for others. Obesity must be tackled head-on,” she said, encouraging women to prioritise exercise and nutrition.

She also acknowledged the government’s push to improve fitness infrastructure, citing the expansion of open gyms in public parks as a step towards accessible health for all.

“Our aim is to promote a culture of wellness. If there is demand, we will add more open gyms to ensure no neighbourhood is left behind,” Gupta assured.

In a deeply heartfelt moment, Gupta praised the unwavering commitment of both mothers and healthcare workers.

“After God, the ones we turn to in our moments of need are our mothers and our doctors. One gives us life, the other protects it,” she said.

Urging citizens to view themselves as contributors to the nation’s growth, she concluded, “If all 140 crore Indians give their best, some for their families, some for the country, there is no force that can stop India’s progress.”