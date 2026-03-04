CM Gupta greets Delhiites on Holi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday extended her greetings to the people of the national capital on the occasion of Holi, describing the festival as a celebration of harmony, unity and shared cultural heritage.

In her message, the Chief Minister said, “Holi is not merely a festival of colours, but a celebration of our shared culture and unity in diversity.” She expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to every household and urged citizens to strengthen bonds of brotherhood while working towards an inclusive society.

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, she said that just as colours blend to create beauty, her government is committed to connecting every corner of Delhi with modern infrastructure, seamless transport and smart facilities.

She reiterated that strong measures are being taken to curb pollution and improve civic amenities, expressing confidence that the vision of a “Viksit Delhi” will soon become a reality. mpost