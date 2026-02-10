CM Gupta gives tech push to Education

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday accelerated the capital’s education overhaul by inaugurating new academic blocks at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in



Dilshad Garden and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Mansarovar

Garden, alongside launching 101 state-of-the-art ICT laboratories aimed at strengthening digital learning across government schools.

Emphasising the government’s long-term vision, Gupta said the objective was “not merely to construct infrastructure, but to ensure that these facilities provide students with world-class education supported by modern technology.” The initiative forms part of the Education Department’s push to modernise classrooms and expand access to technology-driven learning.

Highlighting progress made in less than a year, the Chief Minister noted that the department had dedicated new school buildings, rolled out over 101 computer laboratories, and enhanced academic infrastructure within its 355 days in office. She also acknowledged the role of the Ladli Foundation and the American India

Foundation, stating that meaningful transformation is possible only through active collaboration between government and society.

Gupta added that Delhi aims to become the state with the highest number of smart classrooms, computer labs, language labs, modern sports facilities, and robust educational infrastructure. She further stressed that alongside academics, focused attention is being given to sports and nutrition. Referring to future plans, she said 75 CM Shri Schools would soon be inaugurated as benchmarks of excellence, while the ‘Neev’ curriculum would promote “ethics, civic responsibility and patriotism among students.”

At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed ground-plus-three-storey building with 29 classrooms, while the DIET campus received a similar structure housing 19 classrooms designed to support teacher training and innovation.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Ashish Sood remarked, “The word ‘change’ is often used in politics, but real change is not visible in full-page newspaper advertisements; it is visible in the classroom roofs and in the laboratories of children.” He credited Gupta’s leadership for ensuring that public funds are being spent on “cement, school buildings, smart classrooms, and ICT laboratories.”

Sood underscored the importance of computer literacy, noting that many students lack access to computers at home. Drawing a contrast with past policies, he said the government is now moving rapidly towards providing smart boards in every classroom. He announced that more than 7,000 computers have been supplied to government schools within a year, tenders for 7,000 smart blackboards have been completed, and smart boards will be installed in 21,000 classrooms over the next four years with a five-year maintenance guarantee.