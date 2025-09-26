CM Gupta gives healthcare a shot in the arm

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive set of healthcare initiatives aimed at modernising services, expanding access, and strengthening transparency. The launches, made under the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, included advanced TB detection machines, new ambulances, the city’s first online organ donation portal, and a specialised centre for child health.

The announcements were made in the presence of Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Health Secretary Nikhil Kumar, Special Secretary Danish Ashraf, senior officials, doctors, TB champions, and beneficiaries.

As part of the new health package, the Chief Minister inaugurated 40 TrueNat machines, 10 Patho-Detect machines, and 27 hand-held X-ray devices to accelerate early diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis across the capital. She also flagged off 11 new CATS ambulances, taking Delhi’s operational fleet to 277. Officials added that 53 more ambulances will be added by October to further strengthen emergency response. A major highlight was the launch of Delhi’s first online Organ Donation Portal, designed to ensure transparency and encourage citizens to pledge organs. In addition, Gupta inaugurated a District Early Intervention Centre at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya to provide timely screening and treatment for children with developmental challenges.

“These initiatives will not only modernise Delhi’s health infrastructure but also ensure timely, reliable, and affordable care for every citizen,” Gupta said, highlighting that dialysis capacity in the city has already doubled to 300 machines and that 168 Arogya Mandirs have been opened in just 167 days. She also pointed to ongoing hospital expansion projects that are expected to ease pressure on the capital’s health network.

Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh noted that Delhi’s healthcare system is undergoing major reforms. “For the first time, we have appointed 1,300 nurses and permanent Medical Superintendents, while medicine procurement has been streamlined through a fully transparent centralised system,” he said.