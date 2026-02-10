CM Gupta gives ₹40L aid to kin of Goa fire victims

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday handed over financial assistance of Rs.10 lakh each to the families of four Delhi residents who lost their lives in the tragic nightclub fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ in Arpora, Goa, last December. The total compensation of Rs.40 lakh was presented at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Cabinet Minister and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra.

The fire, which broke out on December 6, claimed the lives of businessman Vinod Kumar (42), Anita Joshi (42), Saroj Joshi (41), and Kamla Joshi (44), all members of the same family from Sadatpur Extension in northeast Delhi. Assuring support during the difficult time, the Delhi Government reiterated its commitment to stand by the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Mishra described the tragedy as deeply distressing. He said, “The death of four members of the same Delhi-based family in the Goa fire incident was extremely painful and heartbreaking. This was not merely an accident, but also a result of serious negligence.” He added that soon after the incident, he had met the family and informed them about the Chief Minister’s announcement of financial assistance. “Today, the Chief Minister personally met the family, expressed her condolences, assured all possible help, and handed over the total assistance amount of Rs.40 lakh,” he said.

Bhavana Joshi, a member of the affected family, spoke about the devastating impact of the tragedy, saying, “The incident has completely changed my life. In a single moment, I lost four members of my family.” She added, “I am now responsible for three elderly parents and four children. The assistance provided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Kapil Mishra is a great support for me during this extremely

difficult time.”