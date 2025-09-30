CM Gupta forms expert panel to finalise official logo for city

new delhi: For the first time, the Delhi government is preparing to adopt an official logo for the National Capital Territory, a move aimed at giving the city a recognisable symbol that embodies its history, culture, development and aspirations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that an expert committee has been constituted to oversee the selection of the official logo. “The logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi’s distinct identity. We want it to reflect the city’s modern, transparent, and people-focused governance,” she said.

The government had earlier organised a public logo design competition on the MyGov portal, with the deadline for submissions on September 26. According to officials, the competition drew an overwhelming response, with 1,800 designs submitted from across the country.

“The Delhi government made special provisions for the design and selection of the logo. Our aim is to position Delhi as a strong, recognisable brand that represents democratic values, technological advancement and citizen participation,” Gupta added.

The evaluation of entries will be carried out by an expert committee chaired by the Secretary of the Department of General

Administration.