CM Gupta flags poor conditions at MAMC

new delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Maulana Azad Hospital, where she expressed strong concern over the deteriorating condition of the infrastructure and hostel facilities, blaming the previous AAP government for years of neglect.

Following her meeting with hospital doctors and a campus inspection, CM Gupta said she was shocked by the current state of affairs. “I’m surprised by the work of the previous government on the hospital administration and the maintenance of the medical college. The college and the students are in very bad condition,” she told reporters.

Highlighting the acute shortage of hostel accommodation, she pointed out that the campus currently houses over 3,200 students in facilities originally built to accommodate only 1,200. “Seven hostels were built between 1966 and 1990 with a capacity for 1,200 students. Today, there are around 3,200 students staying there,” she said.

The Chief Minister did not mince words when addressing the lack of action by her predecessors. “It is very shameful that no renovation or repair work has been done. It is very painful that our medical students are living there in such adverse circumstances, which is a threat to their security,” she said. Drawing attention to past incidents involving the safety of female students on campus, Gupta emphasised the urgency of providing a secure and updated living environment. “Earlier also, there have been mishappenings, cases like rape have happened. If the previous government has not given them a safe environment and a compact campus, then this in itself is very shameful,” she said.

She assured the students and staff that her government will act swiftly. “Immediately, the government will provide the facilities for repair, and provision of new hostels will also be searched immediately,” CM Gupta announced. Her visit marks a critical step towards addressing long-pending infrastructure and safety issues at one of Delhi’s most prestigious medical institutions.