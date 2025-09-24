CM Gupta flags off DTC Delhi-Baraut interstate AC buses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off the electric DTC Delhi–Baraut Inter-State air-conditioned bus service from Kashmere Gate, marking the return of inter-state bus services in the national capital after an 18-year hiatus.

She also inaugurated the Automated Fare System (AFCS) and launched the ‘Chalo App’ on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform. Baghpat MP Rajkumar Sangwan was also present at the event.

Expressing gratitude to senior officials of the Delhi government and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Gupta referred to them as the ‘Hanuman’ of Delhi’s development.

Speaking at the event, she noted that Delhi had not operated its own inter-state buses for nearly 18 years, while buses from other states continued to function within the city.

“If private buses can operate, why not the Delhi Government? Our citizens deserve these facilities,” she stated, announcing that the Delhi–Baraut service is just the first step, with new inter-state routes planned for introduction every month, particularly to religious sites.

Gupta questioned previous governments’ closure of inter-state services, asking, “Why was such a revenue-generating sector for DTC shut down?”

She assured that the new fare collection systems are designed to eliminate inefficiencies and corruption. “This new machinery will bring transparency. The number of tickets sold will match the number of passengers. All revenue will go directly to DTC’s account. When the government’s revenue increases, we can better address the people’s problems. Our goal is to make DTC revenue surplus by reducing losses, which will benefit every citizen,” she added.

She announced a complete route rationalisation to ensure bus connectivity reaches every corner of Delhi, addressing past issues where buses were unavailable on many routes.

To tackle bus breakdowns efficiently, a new system has been established where mechanics from the nearest depot will be deployed, saving time and reducing traffic disruptions, she said. Gupta emphasised the government’s vision to revitalise DTC, transform all bus depots into charging stations, and redevelop Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) into grand transit hubs, a process that is already underway.

The AFCS, developed in partnership with Canara Bank, replaces manual ticketing with modern machines supporting cash, UPI, debit/credit cards, static Universal QR codes, and National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC).

Stickers with Universal QR codes have already been deployed across the fleet, enabling contactless payments. Gupta stressed that these machines will ensure transparency, prevent revenue leakages, and guarantee that every passenger’s fare directly contributes to DTC’s accounts. Initially, 3,000 machines are being installed free

of cost in collaboration with Canara Bank.