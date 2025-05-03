CM Gupta flags off 400 e-buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday launched 400 new electric buses under its Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI), marking a major step toward sustainable urban mobility. This expansion marks a substantial addition to the city’s growing electric bus network, which now exceeds 2,000 vehicles in active service.

The new buses were officially launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a joint flag-off ceremony. As part of her address, CM Gupta announced that an additional 2,080 electric buses would be introduced across the city by the end of 2025. “This is our commitment to a cleaner, safer, and smarter Delhi,” she stated.

A major contributor to this latest rollout is JBM Group, which supplied 120 of the 400 buses. These buses will be housed and operated from the Ghazipur Depot. With this delivery, JBM now has over 650 electric buses operating in the Capital. Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman of JBM Auto, described the launch as a testament to public-private collaboration.

“This initiative shows how government and industry can work hand-in-hand to reshape urban mobility. At JBM, we are going beyond manufacturing to build an integrated ecosystem that combines electric mobility, smart systems, and sustainable energy solutions,” Arya said. The new electric buses come equipped with several advanced features aimed at improving both passenger experience and operational efficiency. Key technologies include a Real-Time Passenger Information System that allows riders to track bus locations live, and onboard CCTV systems for enhanced security. Passenger-friendly enhancements such as stop-request buttons and ergonomically designed dashboards for drivers have also been introduced. For safety, each bus is fitted with Fire Detection and Alarm Systems and Vehicle Health Monitoring Systems, which help identify issues before they become critical.

The ECOLIFE buses are designed with a driver-centric approach for improved control and fewer distractions. These additions reinforce Delhi’s leadership in electric public transport, advancing a greener, more efficient future.