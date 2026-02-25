CM Gupta extends Ayushman cover to widow & divyang

New Delhi: In a major expansion of health coverage in the Capital, the Delhi government has decided to bring widow pension beneficiaries and persons with disabilities receiving government pensions under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), significantly widening the ambit of the Ayushman scheme.



The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. According to the Chief Minister, around 3,96,615 widow pension beneficiaries and 1,31,515 disability pension beneficiaries will directly benefit from the move, with their families also becoming eligible under the scheme.

She said the step would bring “direct and meaningful change to the lives of lakhs of needy families” and reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that “no poor, vulnerable or needy citizen of Delhi is deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints.”

Following the decision, approximately 5.5 lakh additional families will now be covered under a comprehensive health security net, apart from those already included under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Household (PRS) categories, senior citizens above 70 years, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

Calling it a significant milestone, the Chief Minister said the move aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.” Officials said 7,23,707 Ayushman cards have been issued in Delhi so far, including 2,74,620 for senior citizens. A total of 208 hospitals, 156 private and 53 government, have been empanelled under the scheme. More than 29,120 beneficiaries have received treatment in the capital to date.

Gupta described the decision as “not merely an administrative decision, but a commitment linked to the health and dignity of every needy family in Delhi.”