CM Gupta engages with citizens at ‘Jan Sunwai’

New Delhi: Reaffirming her government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, where she directly interacted with residents from across the city. The Chief Minister patiently listened to their grievances and suggestions, directing officials to ensure that every issue raised is resolved promptly and with utmost sensitivity.

The Jan Sunwai, an initiative aimed at strengthening the bridge between the government and the people, saw a diverse group of citizens bringing forth problems related to civic amenities, housing, health services, and public infrastructure. CM Gupta personally engaged with each complainant, assuring them of timely action. She emphasised that effective governance begins with hearing the voices of the people and responding with accountability.

“Public dialogue is the soul of good governance,” the Chief Minister asserted, adding that listening to people and providing them with solutions are “the true hallmarks of democracy.” She underlined that her government’s goal is to

make Delhi’s administration more transparent, participatory, and responsive.

Directing officials from various departments to act swiftly, CM Gupta instructed them to handle every complaint “with sensitivity and urgency so that citizens receive their rights and access to public services on time.”

She said that initiatives like the Jan Sunwai reflect the Delhi Government’s resolve to bring governance closer to the people. “Connecting with citizens and working together towards sustainable solutions strengthens the bond of trust between the government and the public,” she noted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan has become a symbol of accessible governance, where citizens can approach the government directly without intermediaries. “It is through such

dialogue that our government’s resolve for good governance becomes even stronger,” CM Gupta concluded.

The session ended with renewed assurances from the Chief Minister that every legitimate grievance raised during the hearing would be addressed promptly, reinforcing her administration’s focus on people-first governance.