CM Gupta: Dial 112 for all emergencies

New Delhi: Delhi will soon move to a single emergency helpline number - 112, replacing the maze of multiple numbers currently used for police, fire, ambulance and other essential services. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the move, to be implemented under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0, will ensure faster, technology-driven and more efficient emergency response across the Capital.

“Henceforth, citizens will no longer need to dial different helpline numbers during disasters or emergencies. Dialling just 112 will ensure rapid assistance in any emergency,” the Chief Minister said, stressing that the initiative aims to remove confusion during critical moments.

At present, Delhi residents rely on several numbers, police (100), fire services (101), ambulance (108), women’s helpline (181), child helpline (1098), gas leakage (1906), electricity (19123), water supply (1916), Delhi Metro (155370) and disaster management (1077).

“This multiplicity often leads to confusion and delays during crises,” Gupta said, adding that ERSS 2.0 will integrate all these services into a single number.

She noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs has already declared 112 as the national emergency number, and Delhi is aligning itself with this framework. U

nder the new system, emergency requests will be received at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) through calls, mobile apps, panic buttons, SMS and web alerts. “Even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal with ease,” she said.

Highlighting a key feature, the CM said, “As soon as an alert is received, the system automatically detects the caller’s location, saving crucial time during the golden hour.” A single alert will simultaneously notify police, fire and medical services.