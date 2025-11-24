CM Gupta declares public holiday on Nov 25 to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25, to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced. The decision, she said, is a mark of profound respect for the Guru’s sacrifice, teachings and his unparalleled contribution to safeguarding humanity.

Calling the announcement a deeply symbolic gesture, the Chief Minister said, “This holiday is the Delhi Government’s humble tribute to Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice.” She added that “Guru Sahib’s courage, compassion and sacrifice remain the eternal guiding light of India’s soul.”

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, is revered across India for standing firm against tyranny and defending religious freedom at the cost of his life. The Chief Minister emphasised that his martyrdom remains one of history’s most powerful statements on protecting the rights and dignity of others, irrespective of religion or identity.

She noted that Guru Sahib’s teachings on courage, compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood continue to hold deep relevance in contemporary society. His legacy, she said, serves as a reminder that defending justice and freedom is the highest duty of every individual.

The Chief Minister stressed that the public holiday is not merely an administrative decision but a heartfelt tribute by the Delhi Government. She urged citizens to observe the day with reverence, unity and a spirit of service, and to reflect on Guru Sahib’s message of harmony and righteousness.

The holiday aims to allow people across Delhi to participate in commemorative events and pay homage to a leader whose life and sacrifice remain an enduring moral beacon for the nation.