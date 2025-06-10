CM Gupta: DDA officials told to remove encroachment from Sheesh Mahal Park

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday directed officials to remove encroachment from a park in her Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.

Gupta was on an inspection visit with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials to take stock of ongoing projects at Sheesh Mahal Park.

The DDA has been working on restoration of the park. Gupta said around an acre of the park has been encroached upon and asked the officials to take action.

“This is an archeological site. I came here with DDA officials to show them that almost an acre of land has been encroached upon, and they are not even aware of it,” said the chief minister.

Illegal activities are going on here, this public land should be freed from encroachment immediately, and DDA officials and Lt. Governor VK Saxena should take note of this, she added.

Gupta also inspected other parts of her constituency where work on laying sewer and water pipelines is going on.

“For years, Delhi has been facing problems in water supply and sewer management. Now these issues are being taken up on priority under our government. Laying of water pipelines and sewer lines is being carried out, and like Shalimar Bagh, at several other locations this work is ongoing,” the chief minister told reporters.

In the first budget of the new BJP government, the water and sewerage sector has been given one of the biggest shares of Rs 9,000 crore.

Chief Minister Gupta has allocated Rs 500 crore for STP repairs in the budget and construction of 40 decentralized sewage treatment plants as a step towards

cleaning the Yamuna.