CM Gupta credits PM Modi for putting yoga on global stage

New Delhi: Calling yoga an “art of living” that balances body, mind, and soul, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday highlighted the spiritual and health benefits of the ancient practice. She was speaking at the 59th Foundation Day and Yoga Day celebrations of the Indian Yoga Institute held at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The Chief Minister said yoga is far more than just a fitness routine. “Yoga helps balance the body, mind, and soul, making individuals more disciplined, calm, and filled with positive energy,” she remarked. Stressing its holistic benefits, she added, “Yoga teaches us self-awareness, focus, and balance, which prepare us to face life’s challenges with determination and calmness.”

The event was attended by Education minister Ashish Sood, senior education officials, and several eminent guests. Gupta praised the Indian Yoga Institute, which has spread the message of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah (May all be happy) and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The whole world is one family) for nearly six decades through more than 4,500 free yoga centres in India and abroad.

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating yoga onto the global stage. “In the last 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, yoga has gained worldwide recognition and respect,” she said. Recalling his 2014 proposal to the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, she

noted, “It was a historic step that transformed India’s ancient tradition into a modern global practice.”

According to her, yoga today stands as a “symbol of health, balance, and peace of mind across the world. It has touched millions of lives and grown into a global movement inspired by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Linking the occasion with Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, the Chief Minister said the day inspires every citizen to walk the path of truth, sacrifice, and service. “Yoga is the practice that moves us from ‘Me to We,’” she observed.

Extending her best wishes to the Indian Yoga Institute, Gupta said India’s aspiration to become a Vishwaguru (world leader) can only be achieved when its people are healthy. “Yoga is not just an exercise or activity but a complete art of living,” she concluded.