CM Gupta celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sanitation workers

New Delhi: Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with sanitation workers on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged them to pledge their continued efforts in making the national capital permanently free from waste.

During an event organised at the Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan in Civil Lines, Gupta tied ‘rakhi’ on the sanitation workers’ wrists. As she urged them to pledge their continued efforts in making Delhi permanently free from waste, the ‘Swachhata Praharis’ pledged their unwavering commitment to the campaign, not just this month but in the long term, an official statement said. The atmosphere at the Sadan was filled with emotion, affection, and harmony, the statement said.

“The entire city salutes your dedication. The relentless effort you put in to free Delhi from waste cannot be adequately expressed in words. With your continued support, our pledge to rid the capital of waste is not only possible but achievable,” Gupta said.

The chief minister emphasised that the consistent contributions of the ‘Swachhata Praharis’ are central to the goal of a clean and hygienic Delhi.

According to the statement, the sanitation workers said that it was the first time in Delhi’s history that a chief minister invited them to such a sacred occasion and honoured them with such respect. They blessed Gupta and wished that she continues to work for the betterment of Delhi, it said.