CM Gupta celebrates ‘Hindi Pakhwada’

New Delhi: The Delhi Secretariat auditorium resonated with poetry, cultural performances, and spirited discussions on Tuesday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the Hindi Pakhwada celebrations organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, the Chief Minister underlined the role of Hindi in shaping India’s identity. “Hindi is the language of our identity and pride. If Sanskrit is our root, then Hindi is the strong trunk from which other languages grow and flourish. Learning foreign languages is useful, but we should never feel hesitant about our own. Just as no one can take the place of a mother, no other language can take the place of Hindi,” she said.

The event also featured the felicitation of outstanding volunteers who contributed to the Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign. Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion. Applauding the volunteers, the CM remarked, “I am delighted to see how people are contributing to the nation in their own way. Patriotism is not only about big achievements, it is also about small everyday acts like keeping our surroundings clean, following rules, and respecting public spaces.”