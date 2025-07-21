CM Gupta calls for wider promotion of regional art, culture & languages

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for the promotion of India’s diverse cultural heritage across Delhi, proposing measures such as student exchange programmes, language learning, and increased public participation in regional festivals.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the Department of Art, Culture and Languages at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta urged officials to make art and culture more

accessible and inclusive.

“Delhi is not merely the capital city but also a reflection of the country’s cultural identity,” she said, stressing that “we want the art and culture of various states to reach every street and for every individual to feel connected to it.”

The meeting was attended by Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, secretaries, and senior officials. The CM directed the department to expand its initiatives beyond conventional venues and involve local communities. She said regional festivals held in Delhi must include artists from the respective states to enhance authenticity and engagement.

She also proposed introducing non-Hindi language learning in Delhi’s schools, saying, “Children should be able to understand the social and cultural identities of other states.”

To encourage cultural exchange and national unity, CM Gupta proposed launching a Student Exchange Programme with other states.

“This will give children the opportunity to learn about different cultures and lifestyles, and help foster mutual understanding and

harmony,” she said.

Highlighting the role of folk arts and theatre in awareness campaigns, she said, “These are powerful tools for spreading awareness and information, often more effectively than other forms of communication.”

The Chief Minister suggested holding more public events, including women’s art exhibitions, artist camps, music and dance festivals, theatre performances, and religious celebrations like Chhath and Durga Puja across Delhi.

She directed officials to display artworks from painting competitions in the Delhi Secretariat and government offices. Expressing satisfaction over heritage conservation efforts, Gupta noted that 75 lesser-known historical sites are being preserved. She said public awareness must be raised about these locations, adding, “We must encourage people to visit, explore, and learn more about their history and importance.”