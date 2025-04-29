CM Gupta blames AAP for neglecting infra

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, accusing it of neglecting infrastructure development in favour of heavy spending on publicity campaigns.

Speaking at NDTV’s Emerging Business, Delhi Chapter Conclave, Gupta said that despite receiving Rs 8,000 crore, the former government failed to address critical issues such as water pollution, traffic management, and industrial development. “They only provided advertisements in the name of solutions. Crores were spent, but the public saw no real benefit,” she said.

Gupta, Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister, emphasised that her government has prioritised capital expenditure, allocating significant funds for infrastructure upgrades in the latest budget. She highlighted recent steps such as the installation of an automatic pump at the waterlogging-prone Minto Bridge and year-round operation of water sprinklers and smoke guns to tackle air pollution. Addressing the persistent issue of Yamuna pollution, Gupta stated that Rs 9,000 crore had already been sanctioned for cleaning projects, including Rs 500 crore for decentralised sewage treatment plants. “The river will be cleaned, and people will once again be able to offer prayers on its banks,” she assured.

Rejecting comparisons to global cities, Gupta said, “I don’t want Delhi to become London or Paris. I want Delhi to become the best version of itself, a capital that reflects India’s diversity, history and culture.”

She emphasised support for businesses, promising new industrial policies, better infrastructure, and simplified approvals. “Industrialists should feel respected, not harassed,” she stated, criticising previous governments for neglecting basic amenities in industrial areas.

Gupta also accused AAP of failing to build major flyovers or hospitals, blaming them for masking failures with populist schemes.