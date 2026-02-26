CM Gupta backs organ donation at Vardaan Film Fest

New Delhi: In a significant outreach effort to promote awareness on organ and body donation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the ‘Vardaan’ Film Festival in the national capital, underscoring the role of art and cinema in advancing humanitarian causes.



Addressing the gathering at the festival, the Chief Minister said, “Organ donation is not merely a medical procedure, but the greatest gift of giving new life to another.” She emphasised that “a pledge taken by one individual can bring a new ray of hope to many families.”

The festival was organised by the Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti and attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MLA Om Prakash Sharma, actor and Padma Shri awardee Manoj Joshi, RSS functionary Narendra Thakur, Alok Kumar, Patron of the Samiti, and its President Mahesh Pant, among other dignitaries.

Highlighting the power of storytelling, Gupta said raising awareness on sensitive subjects like organ and body donation through films and creative platforms is “inspiring and commendable.” She noted that such initiatives help foster progressive thinking and strengthen the spirit of service in society.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal to make organ donation a people’s movement, she said it serves as a

guiding force for the country and urged more citizens to join the noble cause.

The Chief Minister also spoke about institutional mechanisms supporting organ donation. She said that while the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) operates at the national level, Delhi previously lacked a structured system. “Recognising this need, the Delhi Government established the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO),” she said, adding that since September, more than 800 individuals have registered on the platform.

However, she stressed that greater public awareness is still required. Appealing to the audience, she said people should not only become aware themselves but also spread the message widely.

Reiterating her call, Gupta said, “Organ donation is the highest service to humanity and the most sacred means of giving life even after one’s own.” She expressed confidence that initiatives like the ‘Vardaan’ Film Festival would play a significant role in transforming organ donation into a true people’s movement.