CM Gupta attends Delhi mass wedding, emphasises dignity

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a grand mass marriage ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where 51 couples were married in a large-scale event aimed at promoting social support and dignity for women.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised that the initiative went beyond the ceremonial aspect of marriage. “This is not just a wedding ceremony, but a powerful step towards ensuring dignity, empowerment and a brighter future for our daughters,” she said. She added that such programmes reflect social harmony by connecting capable sections of society with families in need.

Gupta highlighted that the brides were provided with the same respect and care that families aspire to offer at their own children’s weddings. Calling it a step towards long-term empowerment, she said, “This initiative is a strong step towards a safe, dignified, and self-reliant future for daughters.”

The ceremony was attended by spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Savita Kovind, and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse.

As part of the initiative, each bride received financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh to support the beginning of married life. Additionally, skill development and training support worth up to Rs.1 lakh will be provided post-marriage to enhance employment opportunities. To promote continued education, each bride was given a laptop along with e-learning material.

Healthcare support was also included, with a health insurance cover of up to Rs.7.5 lakh for three years, with the premium borne by the organising institution. Safety measures such as background verification of grooms’ families were implemented to ensure secure matrimonial alliances.

In a notable gesture, 51 IAS and IPS officers participated in key wedding rituals, symbolising administrative support and social responsibility. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities, stating that such initiatives play a vital role in building a more compassionate and equitable society.