CM Gupta assures swift measures on water, rds and drainage concerns

New Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta visited Bhawar Singh Camp and Nepali Camp in RK Puram as part of her ongoing public consultations for the Viksit Delhi Budget. Engaging with local residents, especially women, she addressed their grievances and assured swift action on various civic issues.

During the interaction, the women expressed their gratitude to the Delhi government for approving the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. “I thank the Delhi government for bringing the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. This will provide much-needed financial assistance,” said a local resident. CM reaffirmed her government’s commitment to improving living conditions, stressing that the Viksit Delhi Budget consultations aim to ensure every citizen’s voice is heard. She ordered strict action against drug trafficking and pledged swift measures on water supply, drainage, and road repairs.

Emphasising her commitment to manifesto promises, she vowed to shape policies based on public needs.