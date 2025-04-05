CM Gupta approves ₹500-cr elevated road proj to ease traffic in Jamnapaar

New Delhi: In a major infrastructure push for East Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a Rs 500-crore project to double and elevate the 6-kilometer Sonia Vihar Pusta Road from Nanaksar to the UP border. The move is expected to provide significant traffic relief to lakhs of residents in the Jamnapaar and Karawal Nagar areas.

Development minister Kapil Mishra and Public Works Department minister Parvesh Verma conducted a site visit to Nanaksar Gurudwara Chowk in Wazirabad on Friday to assess the road’s condition and initiate the long-pending expansion work. The project aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s vision of a “Viksit Delhi”, which focuses on modern infrastructure, sustainable urban planning, and better road connectivity. With Rs 28,000 crore allocated for capital expenditure in the latest Delhi budget, Rs 3,843 crore has been specifically earmarked for road and bridge development across the city.

Speaking about the approval, Kapil Mishra stated, “The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working in full swing. The approval given by Parvesh Verma to double and elevate the 6 km stretch from Nanaksar to the UP border is a significant announcement for the people residing in the Jamnapaar and Karawal Nagar areas. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 500 crore, which will benefit lakhs of people.”

He further emphasised that CM Rekha Gupta’s prompt decision reflects her commitment to fast-tracking development projects in Delhi. Currently under the Flood Department, the Sonia Vihar Pusta Road will soon be transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD) for execution. Parvesh Verma, who heads the Water Resources and PWD portfolios,

assured that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared at the earliest.

He remarked, “Our Minister Kapil Mishra has been actively engaged in addressing the long-pending issue of elevating the Sonia Vihar Pusta stretch. We held a meeting with the Chief Minister regarding this matter. The stretch will be transferred to the PWD, which will commence work at the earliest possible time.”

The visit was marked by strong government commitment, with both ministers assuring that the project will be executed on priority. Kapil Mishra also praised Parvesh Verma’s swift intervention, calling his visit a “boon for the people” and comparing his dedication to that of his late father, Sahib Singh Verma.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government has prioritised infrastructure and civic improvements across Delhi. The new road project is

expected to ease congestion, enhance connectivity, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

With Delhi’s growing population and increasing traffic woes, projects like this reinforce CM Rekha Gupta’s vision of a well-planned and modern capital. The Delhi government remains steadfast in its commitment to people-centric governance, ensuring that critical infrastructure upgrades continue at an accelerated pace.