CM Gupta announces youth spl bus for Delhi University

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the relaunch of the youth special bus service around the Delhi University campus to provide a student-friendly transport option.

Addressing students at the inauguration of a new academic block at Delhi University’s Social Centre School in Maurice Nagar, Gupta said that during her student days,

there used to be a U-Special bus service exclusively for university students.

“The Delhi government is once again starting the Youth Special, which will operate on DU routes, with a little bit of music playing in the bus. This is my gift to students today,” Gupta said.

The revived U-Special service — once a lifeline for college students — will return with modern upgrades, including air-conditioning, LED lighting, and music systems, to ensure a more comfortable and accessible commute, she added.

The school, originally built in 1947, has now been transformed into a four-storey modern facility with 21 classrooms and laboratories. The new academic block was constructed in a record 21 months at a cost of over Rs 27 crore, according to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh.

The chief minister also announced that the school will now be recognised to offer education up to Class 12.

To promote mentorship and community learning, Gupta proposed that Delhi University colleges adopt government schools.

“Why don’t our colleges adopt two to three schools each, where college students can go weekly to teach and motivate school students?” she said, directing Education Minister Ashish Sood to prepare a blueprint for the initiative.

She urged university students to act like elder siblings to underprivileged children and help guide them into mainstream society.

Gupta also raised concerns about public perceptions of government schools, saying that while parents eagerly seek admission to government colleges and universities, they hesitate when it comes to government schools due to outdated views. “We are determined to change that.

Government schools in Delhi are being transformed to exceed the standards of private institutions,” she said.