CM Gupta announces Transgender Welfare & Empowerment Board

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced the formation of the Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board to address the grievances of the community. The Board will help the transgender community receive their rightful entitlements in education, healthcare, employment, and safety, Gupta said in a statement. Stating that the Board will work on policymaking and recommending welfare schemes, the chief minister added that it will also coordinate with various departments to solve issues regarding the transgender community. This development will also ensure the timely issuance of identity certificates and ID cards. Now, transgenders will be able to self-declare their gender identity and obtain identity documents from the District Magistrate, the statement said. The CM further emphasised that this is not just a legal formality but a reflection of the government’s deep commitment to providing dignity, rights, and opportunities to the transgender community.

The Delhi government is planning new initiatives to ensure a dignified life for the transgender community, including construction of dedicated third-gender toilets in government buildings, hospital wards and gender-specific health services in government hospitals, she said. A transparent online process for issuing ID cards, sensitisation and awareness campaigns in educational institutions and workplaces, temporary shelters, employment training and social security schemes tailored to the community, are also being planned by the government.