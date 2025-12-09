CM Gupta and ministers pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers on Monday visited the Golden Temple here to pay obeisance.

After paying obeisance, Gupta said she had come to offer ‘shukrana’ (thanks) following the successful organisation of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary programme at the Red Fort in Delhi.

She was accompanied by ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Gupta also cleaned utensils in the periphery of Golden Temple along with minister Sirsa.

Praying for continued blessing, Gupta said in a post on X, “After bowing my head at Sri Harmandir Sahib, my mind found satisfaction. Waheguru Ji, may You keep Your hand of grace upon everyone.”

Sirsa wrote in a post on X, “Today, by visiting this sacred place, my mind found immense peace, and I also experienced the boundless presence and tranquility of that ‘Akal Purkh’”.

Earlier, the chief minister had described the “extraordinary success” of the ‘Gurmat Samagam’ at the Red Fort as the “grace of Guru Sahib, despite an atmosphere of fear caused by a terror incident just day before the three-day event in November”. Over six lakh devotees attended events peacefully. Later, Gupta visited Durgiana Temple and was welcomed at Amritsar airport by BJP leaders.