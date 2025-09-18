CM Gupta and Ministers donate blood at camp on Kartavya Path

New Delhi: Kartavya Path in the heart of Delhi turned into a vibrant stage of service, culture, and gratitude on Wednesday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led thousands in a Seva Sankalp Walk, a record-breaking blood donation drive, and colourful cultural performances to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Speaking amid the jubilant atmosphere, Gupta said, “Delhi wins hearts and achievements,” as she praised the overwhelming participation of citizens, especially the youth, who came forward to mark the day with enthusiasm and respect.

The Chief Minister highlighted Modi’s contribution to transforming the national capital, crediting him with major infrastructure, health, and education initiatives. “He is not only establishing India’s name internationally but is also contributing fully to making Delhi a global capital. Over the past eleven years, Prime Minister Modi has continuously provided for Delhi because of his commitment and vision to make the city exceptional,” she said.

Gupta pointed to expressways worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, metro expansion of 400 kilometres, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman Mandirs, piped water connections, and railway projects like RRTS as proof of the Prime Minister’s vision for Delhi. “Delhi is fortunate to have a Prime Minister who has always stood by the city,” she added.

The celebrations included a mega blood donation camp where Gupta, her ministers, and citizens together donated 1,157 units of blood, surpassing all previous single-site records. After donating herself, she declared, “Every drop of my blood is for the nation.”

Within the first two hours, 800 units were collected, which Gupta called “a remarkable example of service and dedication.” She applauded the energy of the donors, saying, “Your contribution is not just a donation of blood but a pledge to save lives, extending the spirit of service and dedication exemplified by Prime Minister Modi.”

The Seva Sankalp Walk saw MPs, cabinet ministers, MLAs, councillors, and thousands of young Delhiites march alongside the Chief Minister, reaffirming their pledge to nation-building. “Participating in the Seva Sankalp Walk on the occasion of India’s beloved leader Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, we express our gratitude for his unparalleled contributions and visionary leadership,” Gupta said.

Adding to the festive spirit, folk artists from across India performed traditional dances. Gupta herself joined in the performances, taking selfies with artists and colleagues. “Art and culture are the soul of any society, and folk dance is a beautiful example of unity in India’s diversity,” she remarked.

Gupta also announced that the Delhi government will dedicate 75 welfare schemes to the people during the 15-day Seva Sankalp Fortnight, underlining her message that “Delhi wins hearts as well as achievements.”