CM Gupta advocates daily Yoga practice

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday urged citizens to make health a top priority, likening daily fitness to an essential duty, during the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan in Ashok Vihar.

Addressing a packed audience, Gupta said, “Just like we give importance to our daily responsibilities, we must treat physical health with the same seriousness.” She underlined the importance of setting aside 30 to 45 minutes each

day for the body’s well-being, calling it a fundamental responsibility to maintain the gift of a healthy body.

Drawing attention to the struggles of differently-abled individuals, she asked, “If those who face physical challenges can lead life with dignity, what justification do we have for neglecting our own health?”

The event, marked by enthusiastic participation from residents and community leaders, aimed to reinforce the role of yoga in fostering a healthier society. Gupta urged Delhiites to integrate yoga into their daily lives, expressing her desire to see a fit and health-conscious capital. “Let’s aim for a healthy Delhi through small but consistent efforts like yoga,” she said.

Acknowledging the local leadership and volunteers present, the chief minister praised their ongoing work in areas such as spirituality, social upliftment, and community health. “Each one of you represents a pillar of service, whether through religious efforts or civic engagement,” she remarked. Gupta also highlighted recent improvements in the area, such as the plantation of thousands of trees, noting how coordinated efforts between government and civil society can bring visible change.

Concluding her address, she called on citizens to dedicate a part of their lives to purposeful service. “Health is not just personal, it’s social. And every act for wellness is an act for the nation,” she said.