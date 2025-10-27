CM greets residents on Chhath

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended her greetings to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja and said the festival is a radiant symbol of Indian culture that conveys a message of unity, harmony and devotion.

It is also a reflection of discipline, faith and collective goodwill, she said.

Gupta joined the ‘Kharna Puja’ celebrations with the wife of Delhi Assembly chief whip Abhay Verma.

This year marks the first time the Delhi government is celebrating Chhath Puja on such a large scale across the city, Gupta said.

“Chhath is not just about faith, it symbolises unity, cooperation and our shared cultural values. Our goal is to make it a festival that reflects cleanliness, culture and good governance,” she said.

The government has made all arrangements to ensure that devotees can perform their rituals comfortably.