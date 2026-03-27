CM gifts wheels of hope to 1,100 girls

New Delhi: Marking the occasion of Durga Ashtami, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday distributed bicycles to 1,100 schoolgirls who recently entered Class 10 in government schools in Shalimar Bagh. The event, held at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura, saw emotional scenes as several students expressed gratitude after receiving the bicycles.



Addressing the gathering, Gupta described daughters as embodiments of divinity and emphasised the need to support their education and empowerment. “Navratri is not just about worship, but also about reaffirming respect for girls and committing to their empowerment,” she said, adding, “Our daughters are like goddesses.”

Highlighting provisions in the Delhi Budget 2026-27, the Chief Minister spoke about the ‘Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana,’ aimed at providing financial support to girls from birth through graduation. “By the time she completes her education, each girl will receive around Rs 1.25 lakh, helping her move forward with confidence and independence,” Gupta said.

She also addressed the issue of school dropouts caused by commuting challenges, announcing a major bicycle distribution scheme. “Feedback showed that lack of transport disrupts studies. To address this, we will provide bicycles to all girls entering Class 9 every year,” she said, noting that around 1.3 lakh students will benefit annually. Clarifying the current distribution, she added that the bicycles given to Class 10 students were part of her personal initiative. Interacting with students, she said, “You know how to ride, right? If not, learn soon. Now you’ll complete your education on your own strength.”

Hitting back at critics, Gupta said, “Calling such schemes into question is shameful,” adding that “questioning initiatives meant for daughters reflects a regrettable mindset.”

The Chief Minister also announced additional measures to promote women’s safety and self-reliance. She said 1,000 new auto permits will be issued to women under the ‘Pink Auto’ scheme, creating employment opportunities. In the health sector, she announced free blood screening for newborns to detect 56 genetic disorders, with the government bearing the entire cost. Encouraging the students, Gupta said, “Aim high, make your parents, society, and the nation proud,” assuring them that the government stands firmly behind their aspirations. The event concluded on an emotional note as students shared their dreams and thanked the Chief Minister, with many saying the bicycles would help them attend school regularly and pursue their goals with greater confidence.