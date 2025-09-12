CM forms committees for Ramleela and Durga Puja

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced the formation of dedicated committees for the staging and smooth organisation of Ramleela and Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi. Cabinet ministers have been appointed to head the panels, with the objective of addressing challenges swiftly and ensuring that these major religious events are conducted without disruptions.

Ravindra Indraj Singh, Minister for Social Welfare, will serve as Chairman of the Ramleela Committee. Its members include MLAs Ashok Goyal, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, and Sandeep Sahrawat. The Divisional Commissioner, Neeraj Semwal, has been designated as the Member Secretary.

Similarly, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, has been appointed as Chairman of the Durga Puja Committee. The panel will include MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Ravindra Negi, Chandan Chaudhary, and Karnail Singh, with Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal again serving as Member Secretary.