CM flags off walkathon as part of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off a marathon in the heart of Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, asserting that the Delhi government is committed to living by Babasaheb’s ideals rather than merely commemorating him with rituals.

The walkathon, organised by the Delhi government, saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of schoolchildren, civil society members, and volunteers, turning the event into a celebration of Ambedkar’s values of equality, justice, and education.

Addressing the crowd, CM Gupta emphasised the importance of instilling Ambedkar’s values in young minds. “We are not just remembering Babasaheb today—we are taking active steps to ensure every child in Delhi knows who he was and why he matters. A special curriculum has been designed to introduce students to his teachings, ensuring that his vision is carried forward by future generations,” she said.

CM Gupta also used the occasion to take a swipe at previous administrations, accusing them of reducing Ambedkar’s legacy to caste-based politics. “Babasaheb was not a symbol for one community; he was a reformer and visionary for all humanity. Unfortunately, earlier governments tried to confine his contributions to a specific caste. We reject that divisive approach,” she said.

She also questioned the absence of opposition leaders on this occasion, hinting at their lack of commitment to his ideals.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood also addressed the gathering, highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar in his governance. “Our Prime Minister took his constitutional oath by keeping Babasaheb’s life as an ideal. The Delhi government is doing the same by organising such people-driven initiatives to spread awareness and inclusivity,” Sood said. He added that the celebration would extend to schools across Delhi, integrating Ambedkar Jayanti into academic and cultural programs.