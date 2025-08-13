CM flags off ‘Tiranga Cyclothon for Girls’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Tiranga Cyclothon for Girls’ from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, calling for a national shift from “saving” and “educating” daughters to fully “empowering” them.

Despite a light drizzle, the schoolgirls participating in the event pedalled their way to Rajghat, joined by Education Minister Ashish Sood. The event, organised exclusively for girls at the CM’s request, was aimed at promoting health, fitness, and women’s empowerment ahead of Independence Day.

Encouraging the participants, CM Gupta said, “When our daughters are given the wings to realise their dreams, the Tricolour will soar even higher with pride in the nation’s skies. The time has now come to empower our daughters.” She urged the girls to dream big, saying, “Stretch your hands towards the sky and take the pledge to bring glory to the nation, to grow from being Delhi’s daughter to becoming the daughter of India.”

Reflecting on India’s social journey, she remarked, “In the past, the nation first emphasised ‘Save the Daughter’ and then advanced to the pledge of ‘Educate the Daughter’. Now is the time for ‘Empower the Daughter’. Our aim is for every daughter to have a bright future and to fulfil her dreams, whether by becoming a District Magistrate, Chief Minister, scientist, sportsperson, or any other role that brings honour to the country.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, she added, “India’s future is moving in a safe and positive direction, and the Delhi Government is taking every possible step to advance the progress of its daughters.”

The event saw the girls, led by the Chief Minister, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as their voices echoed through the cloudy skies. The CM said the cyclothon marked “a new flight and a fresh chapter on the occasion of Independence Day.”

Education minister Ashish Sood, recalling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s famous words, said, “Give me your blood, and I will give you freedom. Today’s India does not ask its daughters for blood, but for

their resolve, passion, and unwavering determination. Flight is taken not with wings, but with courage.”

Highlighting the historic significance of the cyclothon route, which once witnessed events like the Dandi March, Sood likened the event to Netaji’s formation of the Rani Lakshmibai Regiment. He also appealed to connect Independence Day celebrations with the Swachhata Abhiyan, urging daughters to “keep their homes and school surroundings clean and ensure no activity pollutes or harms the environment.”