CM flags off ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ procession

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off the grand ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ sacred procession marking the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The procession began at Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and is set to travel to Gurdwara Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, carrying forward Guru message of faith, sacrifice and humanity.

Before flagging off the bus carrying devotees, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the Gurdwara and sought blessings. Addressing the sangat, she said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unparalleled sacrifice for the protection of religious freedom makes him a guiding light for all communities. “His ideals of courage, equality and peace must continue to inspire society,” she said.

Gupta urged citizens to embrace Guru Ji’s teachings of brotherhood and tolerance. As the procession departed, the atmosphere resonated with chants of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” marking the beginning of the multi-day spiritual journey.