CM flags off 91st pilgrimage train bound for Dwarkadhish

New Delhi: In a bid to foster religious tourism and ensure spiritual fulfillment for the masses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the 91st pilgrimage train bound for Dwarkadhish as part of the ‘Mukyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’.



With 780 pilgrims on-board, the train embarked on its sacred journey, marking yet another milestone in the Delhi government’s initiative.

Addressing the gathering before the departure, CM Arvind Kejriwal reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Delhi, emphasising his role as a caretaker of the city’s residents.

He underscored the scheme’s significance in providing access to pilgrimage for elders, acknowledging the financial constraints faced by many. Reflecting on his recent visit to Ayodhya, where he sought the blessings of Ram Lalla, Kejriwal expressed his joy and extended his well wishes to all citizens.

“Just 10-15 days ago, I had the privilege of visiting Ayodhya with my family and it was very nice to get ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla. I have come back from Ayodhya with blessings for all Delhiites and the citizens of the country,” stated Kejriwal, encapsulating the spiritual essence of such journeys.

Highlighting the scheme’s inclusivity, Kejriwal noted the significant participation of women, attributing it to their relentless dedication to family responsibilities. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for all pilgrims, with provisions for food, transportation, and healthcare.

“In this pilgrimage, 70 to 80 per cent are women. Another significant reason for this is that men often get caught up in their work and get the opportunity to travel, while women are engaged in taking care of their families all day long,” he remarked, shedding light on the scheme’s impact on gender equality and accessibility.

Delhi’s minister of Art and Culture, Saurabh Bharadwaj, echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments, praising the Chief Minister’s dedication to serving the elderly. He emphasised the emotional resonance of the pilgrimage initiative, citing instances of heartfelt blessings from elderly participants.

“This is the reason why the CM keeps asking Kamal Bansal Ji about the food arrangements at the event. He has ensured that people with conditions like Diabetes are given refreshments on regular terms in between the major meals,” Bharadwaj stated, illustrating Kejriwal’s meticulous attention to detail.