CM felicitates 239 students at Excellence in Education Awards

New Delhi: To promote and celebrate the exemplary achievements of students and schools in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday presented the ‘Excellence in Education Awards’ to 239 students of Class 10 and Class 12 from 33 schools.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presented the awards to the students and said that over the years these awards had become a badge of honour.

‘Excellence in Education Awards’ were instituted in the year 2015 and since then, the Directorate of Education has been honouring its best schools and meritorious students, year after year. The scheme of excellence in education awards aims at inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among the schools and the students to excel in the academic field.

Addressing the awardees of the ‘Excellence in Education Awards,’ Kejriwal recalled his recent chance encounter with an awardee from the previous year in a flight who had

shared her achievement with him very proudly. The CM said that it made him very happy.

He reminisced that the excellence awards given to recognise the efforts of schools, principals, and children, was only a small sapling at that time of its institution in 2015. “But within the last six or seven years, these awards have elevated in prestige so much that it is considered a badge of honour by the people and the entire education ecosystem,” he said.

Kejriwal congratulated all the schools and the students who received the awards this year, and prayed to God that the schools flourish and provide good education to many children. A certificate, a trophy and a cash award through account payee cheque is given to the award for excellence in education for the year 2022.

The Delhi CM blessed the children who received the awards and hoped that they would achieve a lot of success in their lives. “As I was presenting the prizes to the kids, I was incredibly happy to see how confident and content they seemed. Hopefully, the schools and kids who didn’t receive awards today will do so in the years to come,” he said.