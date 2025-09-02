CM ensures fair deal for farmers in transmission proj

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has resolved a long-pending hurdle in Delhi’s power infrastructure expansion by ensuring that farmers receive fair compensation for land used in a major transmission project, while also safeguarding uninterrupted electricity supply to the capital.

The project, undertaken by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), involves an interstate transmission system to bring electricity from Rajasthan to Delhi. It will pass through nearly 20 villages in North and North-West Delhi, including Auchandi, Harewali, Mungeshpur and Qutubgarh, with a sub-station planned in Narela. Officials said the project is crucial for meeting Delhi’s growing energy needs and stabilising power supply. However, disputes over land valuation and compensation had delayed progress for months. Although farmers would retain ownership rights even after receiving compensation, a lack of consensus on rates had led to repeated stalemates. To resolve delays in Delhi’s interstate transmission project, CM held a high-level meeting with PGCIL and departmental officials, ensuring fair compensation for farmers while securing uninterrupted power. She called the breakthrough a “historic step,” emphasising

community trust.