CM enhances financial powers of senior officers

New Delhi: In a move aimed at accelerating governance and ensuring timely execution of public projects, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a significant increase in the financial powers of Government Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Administrative Secretaries, the first such revision in nearly six years.

“This decision will not only strengthen good governance but will also make service delivery to the public more effective and timely, while eliminating delays caused by unnecessary inter-departmental movement of files,” said Gupta.

Under the revised powers, Administrative Secretaries can now directly procure all IT-related items, undertake repairs, rentals, and maintenance, hire human resources, purchase equipment, and replace condemned vehicles without procedural delays. “It is our responsibility to ensure that public funds are used at the right time, in the right place, and for the right purpose,” she added.

The Chief Minister noted that the last revision was made on 7 August 2019. Since then, inflation, technological advancements, and new welfare schemes have significantly altered the administrative and financial landscape. She said her government, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of timely infrastructure completion, had doubled the annual budget to Rs.1 lakh crore from Rs.54,800 crore during the last revision.

“In special cases, Administrative Secretaries have been granted full financial powers,” she said, citing the hiring of consultants, professionals, and Project Management Units (PMUs) among the approved categories.

Gupta said the step is vital for the “Developed Delhi” vision, stressing the need to prevent delays and ensure projects finish without bottlenecks, expressing confidence the reform would speed up schemes and strengthen public trust.