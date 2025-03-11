CM engages with students at Youth Parliament for Budget suggestions

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively engaged with students at the Youth Parliament, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday, seeking their input for the upcoming Delhi budget.

Speaking at the event held at the NDMC Convention Centre, she emphasised the importance of youth participation in governance and policymaking in shaping the country’s future.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the event, CM Gupta said, “It was a pleasure to interact with the young women of Delhi University and ABVP. Students from across the nation participated in the Youth Parliament, and I was eager to hear their ideas for our state budget.” She served as the chief guest on the second day of the three-day event, which specifically focused on the ‘Girl’s Parliament.’

The Youth Parliament, which began on March 9, is dedicated to addressing the aspirations and concerns of different student communities. The opening day was centered on tribal students, providing a platform for discussions on their unique challenges, while the second day highlighted the perspectives of female students. The final session, scheduled for March 11, will focus on students from the Northeast, along with broader conversations on leadership, education, and national development.

During the Tribal Students’ Parliament on Sunday, participants engaged in discussions about key issues such as education, healthcare, employment opportunities, language preservation, and the conservation of cultural heritage. The session also reviewed existing government schemes, including scholarships, residential school programs, and skill development initiatives aimed at tribal communities.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey, who addressed the gathering, emphasised the invaluable contribution of tribal communities to India’s cultural identity. “Tribal communities are the torchbearers of Indian heritage. Their role in preserving our traditions is irreplaceable,” he remarked.

The Youth Parliament serves as a crucial forum for young minds to engage in meaningful discourse on national and social issues. Through initiatives like these, the event aims to nurture leadership qualities among students and ensure that their voices are considered in policy-making.

With the final day set to include discussions on education and governance, the Youth Parliament continues to provide a platform for students to share their insights and contribute to the nation’s progress.